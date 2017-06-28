New public WiFi now online in Halifax, Dartmouth

Sharing selfies and sending friends Snapchats will be even easier as the municipality launches WiFi in two areas in downtown Halifax and Dartmouth.

Those visiting the Dartmouth waterfront or Grand Parade Wednesday will be able to connect to the public WiFi service, and other areas are planned to add it as well in the coming weeks.

According to a HRM press release, the service was installed as part of the Municipal Public WiFi initiative which aims at increasing economic activity and providing residents, visitors and businesses with the “next generation of municipal services.”

The network will be monitored and tested over the next few days, and connectivity may be spotty during the initial rollout.

Another network is currently being installed and tested at the Halifax waterfront, which is expected to be available in the coming weeks.

Other areas planned to receive the service later this summer include the Alderney Gate Public Library, the Halifax Central Library, and the Halifax North Memorial Public Library.

The public WiFi will be monitored and managed by Bell Aliant, which will be handling all questions and concerns about connectivity or access issues.

HRM is also releasing a new municipal website, which was developed after researching and taking feedback from residents on the type of info and services they want to access online.