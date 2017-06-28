Group of teens stab, assault man in Dartmouth: police

Police are looking for information on another group of teens believed to have assaulted and recently stabbed a man in Dartmouth.

According to a Halifax police release, on Sunday police received a report of a man who had been stabbed last Friday in the area of Victoria Road and Nantucket Avenue in Dartmouth.

The man said he was walking in the area between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. when he was approached by a number of young people, who asked if he had money, cigarettes or marijuana.

When the man said that he didn’t have anything, police said he was then assaulted and poked with a knife by one of the suspects.

The suspects are described as a group of 13 to 16-year-old black boys, and one 13 to 16-year-old black girl.

Police clarified that these are not the same teens who were been arrested and charged related to a June 18 stabbing in Dartmouth, since they were in custody at the time of this incident.