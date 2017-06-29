'We are at the right place:' Canada 150 exhibit at Pier 21 showcases how immigration shaped country

One thing that every immigrant has in common is they’ve all had a first day in Canada - one which Umran Bénévoie shared with her cat.

This year in celebration of Canada 150, the Canadian Museum of Immigration at Pier 21 is telling these stories through the Canada: Day 1 exhibit.

Bénévoie is a volunteer at Pier 21, and a Turkish immigrant who has been living in Canada officially for the past 10 months. As an immigrant, she remembers a story from her family’s first moments moving to Canada.

“We brought our cat from Turkey. In the airport in Istanbul we were in line with our cat and everyone was pushing and screaming and in a rush. When we arrived in Toronto airport, the officer said ‘Oh, hello! Welcome to Canada’, and she started to speak with our cat before us, and I started to cry because I felt the nice, the kind people in my heart,” Bénévoie said.

“My inner voice said, ‘Look at her, she is greeting even my cat. She says to him, ‘Oh welcome, you have come from such a long way, are you doing ok?’ So this is my first impression, so heartfelt, and we said, we are at the right place.”

Museum Curator Dan Conlin and his staff have spent the past five years travelling across the country gathering stories like Bénévoie’s to build one of the largest exhibits to date commemorating Canada’s history and how we got to the 150-year landmark.

“Canada has really been shaped by immigration enormously so, both the society we live in today, but also people’s origins have shaped Canada, in good ways or bad ways,” said Conlin

“I think it’s just fundamental for people to think about and understand. Pier 21, it’s a great place for you to reflect on the ways that people come into Canada and have built the nation that we mark this year.”

Many of the stories are happy: like the story of the Saujani family arriving from Uganda as refugees the day Paul Henderson scored against the Russians in the 1972 series, causing the immigration officers to erupt in cheers and the family to forever remember the moment as a sign of good luck in Canada.

However, others are much sadder, like the photo of immigrants arriving in Quebec in 1912, only to be deported - making their first day in Canada also their last.

Conlin says the combination of both sides allows visitors to the museum to see a more complete understanding of Canadian immigration.