Halifax-area man facing impaired driving charges after squealing tires in parking lot
The 23-year-old was charged after police said he nearly hit someone while driving fast around the lot.
A 23-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police said he was seen driving erratically in a Cole Harbour parking lot and nearly hit a pedestrian.
According to a Halifax RCMP release, around 10 p.m. Wednesday police responded to a complaint of reckless driving in a parking lot on Forest Hills Parkway where they found a Honda Civic squealing tires.
The car was described by citizens as driving fast, erratically, and backing up in a dangerous manner. The driver had also just missed hitting a pedestrian, police said.
The man is facing charges of impaired driving, being over the legal limit, and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. His driver's license has also been suspended for 90 days and his car has been seized.
He will appear in Dartmouth provincial Court on August 8 at 9:30 a.m.
