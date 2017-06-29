Halifax police look for possible witness in Chelsie Probert homicide

Halifax police are looking for a potential witness who was in the area of Chelsie Probert’s homicide earlier this month.

Probert, 18, was found in medical distress on a walking path near Farrell Street in Dartmouth at about 10 p.m. on June 6. She was taken to hospital by paramedics, where she later died.

Police called her death suspicious originally, and the medical examiner’s office has since ruled it a homicide.

Last Friday, Halifax Regional Police charged a 16-year-old boy with second degree murder in Probert’s death after arresting him at a Dartmouth residence on Thursday.

Investigators are now interested in speaking to a potential witness who may have been on the pathway, or in the surrounding area, between 9 and 10 p.m. on June 6.

Police said the witness is described as a white man, tall with a slender build, and long curly hair.

The witness may have been approached by the 16-year-old boy charged with second degree murder.