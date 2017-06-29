Halifax student organizing 150-kilometre hike for Canada 150, raising money for Terry Fox Foundation

A Halifax student is organizing a big hike this summer – 150 kilometres for Canada 150 – to raise money for the Terry Fox Foundation.

Alex Whynot, a Dalhousie University medical student originally from Bridgewater, has been organizing the annual hike since 2011. It started out as a personal challenge for his family – 75 kilometres in three days in the Cape Breton Highlands.

“It rose a little bit from a personal experience with a brain tumour in the family, because dad was still recovering from his surgery, and a lot of it was around his confidence and what he felt he was able to do and what he felt he wasn’t able to do,” Whynot said in an interview.

His family completed the hike, and raised money for the Terry Fox Foundation on the side.

Whynot went back to Mount Allison, where he was studying at the time, and pitched the idea to his fellow students as an annual challenge.

The distance of the hike has grown every year since, and so has its popularity among students.

This August, 35 students from 17 Canadian universities are hiking 150 kilometres, celebrating 150 years of Canada, in Banff and Jasper national parks.

“It’ll be the biggest distance we’ve gone for yet,” Whynot said. “Last year we did 115, so we’re bumping it up with the anniversary in mind.”

The hikes have raised more than $45,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation, and Whynot said he’s hoping to add up to $15,000 to that number this year.