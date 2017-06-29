'It's about social inclusion:' Charity that gives event tickets to kids announces Halifax chapter

A charitable organization that provides free tickets to musical, sporting and cultural events for children in need launched its Atlantic chapter in Halifax on Thursday.

Kids Up Front chapters in Vancouver, Edmonton, Calgary and Toronto have distributed more than one million tickets to children and their families over the last 16 years.

Kids Up Front Atlantic will work with United Way Halifax to identify community organizations and children who would benefit from the program.

“We know firsthand at United Way when we meet these young people…these experiences that they have truly can be life changing,” Sara Napier, president and CEO of United Way Halifax, said during Thursday’s launch.

“It’s about social inclusion. It’s about confidence building. It’s about feeling like their peers. So when you take away those barriers that sometimes exist it really is an incredible moment.”

Scotiabank Centre is the premier venue partner. In the first year of its partnership, the centre has committed to providing 1,000 free tickets to the program.

The first 50 tickets were distributed on Thursday night for children to enjoy the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo.

“I think we probably all have fond memories of attending a concert or the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, or taking our family and friends to see a hockey or basketball game,” said Carrie Cussons, president and CEO of Scotiabank Centre.