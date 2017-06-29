Man robbed by three men at Halifax gas station: police
Police are investigating after they say a man was robbed overnight at a downtown Halifax gas station.
According to a Halifax Regional Police release, officers responded to a report of a robbery outside the Atlantic Superstore Gas Bar on Barrington Street at about 12:49 a.m. Thursday.
A man at the scene said he’d been assaulted by three men and robbed of personal belongings.
There is a limited description of the suspects, who were said to have been wearing dark clothing.
Officers searched the surrounding area, but were unable to find the suspects.
The 63-year-old victim was taken to the QEII by paramedics with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about this incident, or the identity of the suspects, is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
