Weekly green-cart collection returning to Halifax Regional Municipality

You can soon unplug your nose and put away the fly swatter - well, OK, maybe not.



The Halifax Regional Municipality says summertime weekly green-cart pickup for residential curbside collection begins on Monday and run through Friday, Sept. 29.

“The summer weekly green cart collection service schedule will be in effect for all areas of the municipality for the months of July, August and September. Collection services can begin as early as 7 a.m.,” a statement from the municipality says.