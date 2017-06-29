Concerts, fireworks and more: What to do for Canada Day in Halifax

This Canada Day weekend is sure to be one for the books in Halifax and the surrounding region as the country celebrates the 150th anniversary of Confederation, so check our list of events for what to do over the holiday.

If you know of an event we’ve missed, be sure to email reporter Haley Ryan at haley.ryan@metronews.ca.

July 1 - Canada Day

8:00 a.m. - Pancake breakfasts at Alderney Landing and City Hall

10:30 a.m. – Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo Parade, Downtown Halifax

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. - FUSE Festival, Halifax Common. Over 150 artists will perform in the new dance festival celebrating Canada's diversity through dance.

11 a.m. - 3 p.m: Free events at the Canadian Museum of History at Pier 21 including live music, activities, Irish dancing, drumming and more.

Noon – 4 p.m. - Emera Oval Bounce Castle Zone

Noon – 8 p.m. - Maple Lodge Fun Fest Bounce Castle Zone, Halifax Common. There is way more bouncing going on this year with triple the bouncies and extended hours until 8 p.m. Plus there is entertainment, food trucks, science experiments, face painting, as well as shows by the K9 Hi Flyers Dog Agility Team.

Noon - 4 p.m. - Tattoo Festival Touch A Truck, Halifax Common. Kids will get a chance to get close to many of the floats from the parade

Noon - 4 p.m. Parks Canada Plaza, Halifax Common. Get a interactive camping lesson right in the middle of the city. Learn to pitch a tent and play some games too.

Noon – 2 p.m. Official Canada Day Opening Ceremonies with free admission to the Halifax Citadel National Historic Site. Officials will kick of the day with a ceremony featuring 78th Highlanders and a 21-gun salute. There will be singing of "O Canada" and free cake at 12:30 p.m.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Free Concert At Sullivans Pond featuring The Rock A Barons,The BBQ Kings, and and Special Guests.

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. Free Concert in the Public Gardens Presented By Southwest Properties featuring ECMA nominated singer and songwriter Ian Janes.

2:45 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Canada Day Community Citizenship Ceremony, Halifax Citadel National Historic Site

5 p.m. - 11:59 p.m. Main Event Concert, Halifax Common SET TIMES: Deadmau5 10:10 p.m., Matt Mays 8:15 p.m., Reeny Smith 7:30 p.m., Stan Rogers Tribute 6:50 p.m., Izabelle 6:15 p.m., Ashelin 5:20 p.m. CIBC re-affirmation ceremony 5 p.m.