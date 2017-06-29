What's open, what's closed for Canada Day in Halifax

Canada Day is upon us, and people are preparing for a long day of deadmau5, red and white face paint, and fireworks.

Be sure to get all of your BBQ goods and other groceries before Canada Day, as Sobeys, Atlantic Superstore, NSLC outlets and Wal-Marts are closed Saturday. The Halifax Shopping Centre and Mic Mac Mall are closed as well.

Most banks are closed for the weekend, with some remaining closed on Monday.

For people looking for something different than live music or Canada Day festivities, you can catch a movie at any of the Cineplex locations around Halifax, as they are running their normal hours on Saturday.

Those looking to get a drink or bite to eat should check with their favourite pubs, bars and breweries, as hours may vary on Saturday.

On-street parking meters will be free for Canada day, but remember to respect the posted parking rules.

There will be free ferry service on the Alderney route, and riders are encouraged to bring food items to support Feed Nova Scotia in place of a fare - running from 7:30 a.m. July 1 to 1:45 a.m. on July 2.

Besides regular Halifax Transit buses operating on a holiday schedule, the municipality is providing a free “on demand” bus shuttle service running from 11 a.m. Saturday until 12:30 a.m. on July 2 in Dartmouth and Halifax.

The Dartmouth Shuttle will travel between Dartmouth Bridge Terminal and Lower Water Street Terminal to North Park Street, while the Halifax Shuttle will be travel between the Lacewood Terminal and Mumford Road Terminal to North Park Street.

It is expected that the Dartmouth shuttles will run roughly every 20 minutes, and every 30 minutes at the Lacewood Terminal.