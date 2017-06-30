Conceptual drawings unveiled for new Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre

The Mi'kmaw Native Friendship Centre has unveiled conceptual drawings of its plans for an "iconic" new location at the corner of Gottingen Street and Rainnie Drive.

Regional council voted last week to explore options for “proceeding to sale by economic development stream or intergovernmental transfer" of the property at 1940 Gottingen Street, with the goal of helping the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre build a new facility -- something the Friendship Centre has been waiting 15 years to do.

“It’s going to be an iconic building that everybody’s going to be very proud of, and when you drive by it, you’re going to go ok, ‘That’s the Mi’kmaw Native Friendship Centre. That is First Nations. That is Indigenous,’” executive director Pam Glode-Desrochers said after council’s decision.

The drawings, by Group ATN and Ekistics Plan + Design, were unveiled on Twitter on Thursday. They show two main buildings on the lot, with the Friendship Centre on the corner, and public space between the two.

The development at the site could be up to 200,000 square feet, and the friendship centre needs about 70,000. Glodes-Desrochers said last week that she’d like to have affordable housing, green space and a powwow ground in the space.