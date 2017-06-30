Farmer rattled after pigs, chickens stolen from central Nova Scotia farms

COOKS BROOK, N.S. — Someone is stealing the pigs and chickens of central Nova Scotia — even leaving the remains of one pig behind after butchering it.

A litter of piglets, six Berkshire pigs and 40 chickens were stolen from Moo Nay Farms in Cooks Brook, about an hour northeast of Halifax.

Farmer Melvin Burns says he also found the remains of a butchered pig on a plastic sheet at the edge of the sprawling free-range family farm.

He says the theft has left him feeling uneasy and represents a loss of thousands of dollars.

The farm allows livestock to graze the roughly 60 acres of farmland at will, but there is a fence at the perimeter of the property.