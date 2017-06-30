Intoxicated Halifax-area man charged for entering home, making snack, sleeping on couch
Talk about a rough morning.
A 20-year-old man from Beaver Bank is facing charges after a homeowner in Timberlea woke up just before 3 a.m. Friday to find an intoxicated man sleeping on their couch.
“It appears the man entered through an unlocked door, made a snack and decided to take a nap on the sofa in the living room,” says a news release from Nova Scotia RCMP.
The 20-year-old intruder has been charged “being unlawfully in a dwelling-house,” “illegal possession,” and three counts of breach of probation.
He’s due in Halifax provincial court on Aug. 1.