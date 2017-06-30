Halifax police looking for pickup driver after hit and run with motorcycle caught on video

Halifax police are looking for the driver of a grey pickup truck after a hit and run on Thursday that was captured on video.

Police spokesperson Const. Dianne Penfound said they were called to a collision involving a motorcycle and a pickup at the intersection of Robie and Young streets at 2:44 p.m.

Penfound said the complainant was driving a motorcycle travelling south on Robie Street when she pulled into the left turn lane, and then the truck turned into the left lane “striking the motorcycle." The motorcycle driver was knocked to the ground, and the truck left the scene, turning left onto Young Street. Penfound said the motorcyclist was not injured.

“There’s been no charges laid in this file so far, but we’ll be looking for the driver,” Penfound said.

The motorcyclist who was hit declined a request from Metro for an interview, but posted on Facebook that she’d been involved in a hit and run, and asked people to “keep an eye out for a dark gray Dodge Ram 4x4 truck, might have minor scratch right around the gas cap and a chip on the rear of the wheel-well.”

She also posted a helmet-cam video of the incident.

Penfound said police are following up with her “with respect to her helmet video,” and anyone who witnessed the collision or has any other information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.