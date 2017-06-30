Halifax man accused of threatening police with a knife, challenging them to shoot him

Halifax police have charged a man who they say threatened them with a knife, and “challenged police to shoot him.”

Police say they were called to a home in the 5600 block of Duffus Street in Halifax at 12:30 a.m. Friday, “for a report of an unknown trouble.”

“Upon arrival, officers were confronted by a 50-year-old male in possession of a knife who challenged police to shoot him,” police say in a news release.

The release says police learned the same man had threatened his roommate before they’d arrived, and the roommate was able to get out of the home and speak to police.

Police say the man ran into the unoccupied home after the roommate came out, still holding the knife.

They brought in emergency response officers and a K9 unit, and then police say they negotiated with the man till he left the house on his own and they took him into custody.