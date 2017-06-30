Mother of slain boy wants new offence for violence against children

HALIFAX — A mother whose three-year-old son was beaten to death is calling for Criminal Code amendments that would add an offence for violence against children.

Allisan Tucker's son Matthew suffered more than 30 blows to his head, a spiral fracture to his leg and blunt force trauma to his pancreas when his father James Peter-Paul beat him to death in October 2010.

The 31-year-old woman says Peter-Paul pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to eight years in prison in January 2012, but was granted full parole last May.

She says the Criminal Code should include an offence that differentiates violent crimes against adults from those against children, such as the United Kingdom's offence of cruelty to persons under 16.

Tucker points to the cases of 12 Canadian children who were killed or allegedly killed by adults, including five-year-old Quinn Butt of Newfoundland, whose father Trent Butt is accused of first-degree murder.