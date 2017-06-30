Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving after Halifax collision
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Windsor and Young streets at 8:20 p.m., where a motorcycle struck a vehicle.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A motorcyclist has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in Halifax Thursday night.
Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Windsor and Young streets at 8:20 p.m., where witnesses indicated a motorcyclist struck a vehicle.
The 32-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and after further investigation police laid charges.
Police say the man will appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving and driving while prohibited.