Motorcyclist charged with impaired driving after Halifax collision

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Windsor and Young streets at 8:20 p.m., where a motorcycle struck a vehicle.

A motorcyclist has been charged with impaired driving after a collision in Halifax Thursday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Windsor and Young streets at 8:20 p.m., where witnesses indicated a motorcyclist struck a vehicle.

The 32-year-old man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and after further investigation police laid charges.

Police say the man will appear in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving and driving while prohibited.

