Police in Nova Scotia charge 24-year-old man with distribution, possession of child porn
A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they searched a home in Plympton on Wednesday, and arrested 24-year-old Devin Charles Doucette.
A 24-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing child pornography charges after police searched his home.
Doucette has been charged with distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and possession of marijuana. He’ll appear in Digby provincial court on Aug. 8.