Police in Nova Scotia charge 24-year-old man with distribution, possession of child porn

A 24-year-old Nova Scotia man is facing child pornography charges after police searched his home.

A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they searched a home in Plympton on Wednesday, and arrested 24-year-old Devin Charles Doucette.

Doucette has been charged with distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography and possession of marijuana. He’ll appear in Digby provincial court on Aug. 8.

