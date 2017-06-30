Two people from Toronto accused of importing heroin, carfentanil, methylfentanyl into Halifax

Two people from Toronto are facing numerous drug charges after police say they imported heroin contaminated with carfentanil and methylfentanyl into Halifax.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers in Montreal intercepted a package bound for Halifax last Wednesday containing what they believed to be heroin.

“The drugs were concealed within children’s back packs, lunch bags and spools of fabric,” the release says.

Last Friday, police say that package arrived in Halifax, and police learned a second package was on its way.

On Monday, police say the second package arrived.

On Tuesday, police say a man and woman picked up the two packages in Halifax, and police arrested them shortly after, seizing a total of 6.5 kilograms of heroin.

Initial testing indicated the heroin or its packaging may have come in contact with carfentanil and methylfentany -- “opioids often used in other drugs to make them more potent and even the tiniest particles could be lethal.”

"Knowing that these drugs may have come in contact with these toxic and lethal opioids is very concerning,” Nova Scotia RCMP Insp. Jason Popik says in the release.