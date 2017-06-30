Police in Nova Scotia ask for public's help IDing break and enter suspects
Police say one suspect waited outside while the other used a hammer to smash out the front window and steal a cash register, lotto tickets and cigarettes.
Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help identifying two men who they say broke into a convenience store.
A release from Nova Scotia RCMP says the break-in happened last Friday at about 4 a.m. at the Valley Variety Store on the Salmon River Road in Valley, Colchester County.
Police say one of the suspects waited outside while the other used a hammer to smash out the front window of the store. He then climbed through it and stole a cash register, lottery tickets and cigarettes.
A few of the stolen lottery tickets were later cashed at two separate stores in East Hants, police say.
Anyone who can identify the men in the pictures above, or has any information about the break-in, is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.