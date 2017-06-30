Police in Nova Scotia charge 52-year-old man caught going 73 km/h over the speed limit with stunting

Police in Nova Scotia say they’ve charged a 52-year-old man with stunting after he was clocked at 73 km/h over the speed limit.

A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they saw a truck driving fast in Middle River, along the Cabot Trail, at 8 p.m. Wednesday, and clocked it at 153 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

The 52-year-old man at the wheel has been charged with stunting. His licence was suspended for a week, his vehicle seized, and he’ll have to pay a fine of $2,422.50.