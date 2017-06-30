Police in Nova Scotia charge 52-year-old man caught going 73 km/h over the speed limit with stunting
A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says they saw a truck travelling at 153 km/h in an 80 km/h zone in Middle River, along the Cabot Trail.
The 52-year-old man at the wheel has been charged with stunting. His licence was suspended for a week, his vehicle seized, and he’ll have to pay a fine of $2,422.50.
The man also faces a weeklong suspension after providing a roadside breath sample. Police don’t say what his blood alcohol level was, but a seven-day suspension is handed to drivers with a blood alcohol level between .05 and .08.