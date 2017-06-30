Police in Nova Scotia investigating fatal collision
A news release from Nova Scotia RCMP says police were called to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 4 in Howie Centre in Cape Breton just before 10:30 a.m.
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a collision that left one person dead Friday morning.
The highway is closed as an RCMP collision analyst processes the scene, and police say their investigation continues.
Police say their “thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time,” and the road will be closed “for a period of time.”
Detours: Eastbound traffic will exit Highway 4 at Highway 216, then on to Gillis Lake Rd., to Coxheath Rd., then on to Blacketts Lake Rd. to Highway 4/Kings Rd. Westbound traffic will turn off Highway 4/Kings Rd. on to Blacketts Lake Rd., on to Coxheath Rd., to Gillis Lake Rd. to Highway 216 back on to Highway 4.