William Sandeson appealing first-degree murder conviction

William Sandeson is appealing his conviction for first-degree murder.

Sandeson, 24, was found guilty as charged of first-degree murder in 22-year-old Taylor Samson’s 2015 killing by a jury of six women and six men on June 18 after 22 hours of jury deliberations and nine weeks of trial.

That day, Sandeson’s lawyer, Eugene Tan, wouldn’t say whether his client planned to appeal, out of respect for the jury and the families involved.

On Friday, Tan confirmed to Metro that Sandeson filed an appeal on his own behalf.

“It is fairly typical that the accused would file an appeal on his own prior to obtaining counsel in the event that he or she will be seeking legal aid or state-funded counsel,” Tan wrote in an email.

Sandeson is seeking to have the guilty verdict thrown out on four grounds, though Tan said he hadn’t seen the notice of appeal so there could be more, and more could be added later.

Sandeson argues he was detained prior to his first interview and denied his right to counsel; that his cellphone was illegally searched and seized; that his apartment was illegally searched; and that information shared with police by the defence’s own private investigator was a violation of his solicitor-client privilege.

Tan noted each of these was subject to a voir dire – and a decision by trial judge Justice Josh Arnold – either before or during Sandeson’s trial.

The Crown in the case argued Sandeson lured Samson to his Halifax apartment in August 2015 for a drug deal, shot him in the back of the head, and then disposed of his body. Samson’s body was never found.

The Crown said after the verdict that it expected Sandeson to appeal.

Though the conviction for first-degree murder carries an automatic sentence – life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years – Sandeson’s sentencing hearing is set for July 11.