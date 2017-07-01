Halifax celebrates Canada Day with ceremony welcoming 53 new citizens

HALIFAX — Fifty-three people from more than 20 different countries celebrated Canada's 150th birthday by taking the oath of citizenship in Halifax.

Members of the crowd joined the Canadians-to-be as they raised their right hands and vowed to fulfil their duties as citizens.

Politicians from all three levels of government lined up to congratulate their new constituents as they received their certificates of Canadian citizenship.

The ceremony was held at the Pier 21 immigration centre on the Halifax waterfront, where more than one million immigrants took their first steps in Canada between 1928 and 1971.

Chemist and Order of Canada recipient Mary Anne White, who presided over Saturday's proceedings, said the site seemed like a fitting place to celebrate the country's history of welcoming newcomers.