'Disheartening:' Dalhousie Student Union boycotting Halifax Pride over controversial AGM

Halifax Pride is less than a month away, and while it has garnered plenty of support, a local student union has announced it is boycotting the festival.

Members of the Dalhousie Student Union passed on a motion to boycott Halifax Pride in January after issues of safety for QTBIPoC (Queer Trans Black Indigenous and People of Colour) members arose from a previous Pride meeting.

At the Pride annual general meeting last October, a resolution to remove a pro-Israel campaign hosted by the Atlantic Jewish Council from the Pride festival was defeated by majority vote, leaving societies such as the Queer Arabs of Halifax feeling marginalized and ignored.

“I attended as an ally, and to see the members of that community be shut down because they were outnumbered by cis-gendered, non-queer people was really disheartening to see,” said Masuma Khan, vice president academic and external for the DSU.

“There was a lack of safety towards QTBIPoC members who were in the room, and a lack of process in terms of following Robert’s Rules (of Order) when it was beneficial before disregarding them all together. It was a very unsafe environment.”

The DSU is still putting their resources towards supporting their LGBTQ+ students, but only programming not affiliated with Halifax Pride.

“The DSU recognizes that Pride has always been political, and we’re here to support our queer and trans students here on campus,” said Khan.

“We are putting our resources towards programming that is not affiliated to Halifax Pride, such as supporting the dyke and trans march and other initiatives like this so our students know we support them, are here for them, and know we have not forgot about them.”

Halifax Pride admits there is a lot to work on, and knows the October AGM left many in the LGBTQ+ community upset, angry and hurt.

“We acknowledge the 2016 AGM was problematic and damaging for the community,” said Adam Reid, executive director for Halifax Pride in an interview.

“We have apologized for that and are taking steps to ensure we don’t take our community into that sort of climate again and are better capable of offering safer spaces for our community gatherings.”

Since the AGM, they have reached out to the community to make changes to the festival, Reid said, including the discontinuation of booth space on the festival grounds in favour of a new community market, which will feature LGBTQ+ non-profits and artisans.

While the boycott brought to light issues within the festival, Reid said Pride had not been informed of it before it was presented to the DSU council and had to request to speak to the council on the matter.

“I wish the DSU had reached out to us to express their concerns to us and work with us so we could address them collaboratively,” said Reid.