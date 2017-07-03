Halifax Heroes: Dartmouth volunteer gives back 'for the health of it'

Almost every day since the beginning of January, Rose Pearle has worked full time helping ensure the success of the annual Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo.

She does it all as a volunteer, just as she has for the Tattoo over the past 13 years.

Passionate about history, Pearle said she loves giving back.

“Working with the Tattoo you get to realize how important these people are who have fought for our country, who have done different things and you get to know the importance of each uniform and the person behind the uniform,” she said.

“This year, particularly with Canada 150, the Halifax Explosion 100th anniversary and the Battle of Vimy Ridge, there’s a lot of uniform and there’s a lot of history… I don’t want everyone to walk away and just say ‘I’ve been to the Tattoo.’ I would like everyone to understand what is behind the Tattoo.”

Most of her work has been with the Tattoo’s ‘Friends’ program, which included being one of the frontline people who greets patrons at the door, handing out programs and helping people to their seats.

This year she took on a bigger role. In addition to helping in an administrative capacity, Pearle has been working regularly with the Tattoo’s wardrobe people at their site on Morris Drive in Dartmouth.

“I got really stoked because I’m a seamstress as well so that kind of triggered me when I opened the door and saw how many costumes there were,” she said.

When asked how many volunteer hours she has donated to the Tattoo, she laughs.

"I don’t know if there’s a calculator that could calculate that amount of time. I really don’t think there is," she joked.

Heather De Cleer, marketing coordinator for the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo, said they couldn’t exist without volunteers.

“Rose has been in pretty much every day since January working full time as a volunteer and there’s no way we can repay her,” De Cleer said.

“Rose has been so present and so incredibly helpful this year…We try to recognize all of our volunteers…It’s Rose’s turn right now. She really deserves it.”

De Cleer’s words bring tears to Pearle’s eyes. She insists that everyone with whom she volunteers has impacted her life in a positive way. She enjoys volunteering, she said, because it’s about connection and relationships and laughter.

“My health is not well but moving and being energized and doing something every day helps keep me active. I have a choice. I can stay home and do nothing and mope or I can get up and do something for everybody including myself, including Rose,” Pearle said.

“I’ve made the choice to get up. I’ve been through a lot of ups and downs and volunteering in a lot of places throughout the community… I find it a blessing to be able to have the energy when I have it to give back and I really enjoy the people. They are wonderful to me.”

The Tattoo isn’t Pearle’s only gig.

“One of my other big passions is working with PEG (Premiere Entertainment Group). They deal with the Buskers and the tall ships (festival) this year. For the Buskers I’m the longest running volunteer they have,” Pearle said.

“I’ve been there 23 years. It is just a joy to work with those people. I always try to choose events that have a lot of action but I’m not in the centre of it.”

She has also volunteered with Doors Open, where she was the volunteer coordinator. She also gives her time to the Bluenose Marathon, Play on Hockey, the annual Christmas parade and several other groups and organizations.

“Some people say I just do it for the hell of it and I say I do it for the health of it,” she said.

“But I also do it because I have met so many wonderful people.”

