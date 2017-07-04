Cost of flying out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport on the rise

The cost of flying out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport is going up to pay for upgrades to the airport, but you might not notice the increase.

In a news release, the Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) says it’s implementing the next phase of its capital plan, and its airport improvement fee (AIF) is going up to help pay for it.

The AIF currently sits at $25 plus tax, and will be going up by $3 to $28 plus tax. The change won’t come into effect until Oct. 1, and will only be reflected on tickets for flights departing on or after Jan. 1, 2018.

That fee does not apply to arriving or connecting passengers.

The release says the money raised by the AIF increase will go towards upgrades to airfield lighting; expansion of the terminal for passenger security screening and processing; power and sewer upgrades; snow removal and emergency response vehicle replacement; expansion of parking infrastructure and more.