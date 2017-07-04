Crash on Nova Scotia's Highway 104 sends three to hospital

Police say a man is being investigated for impaired driving after a crash on a Nova Scotia highway sent three people to hospital.

The RCMP say around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, there was a two-vehicle collision on Highway 104 in Merland, Antigonish Co.

“The initial investigation determined that a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old man was travelling east when it was struck from behind by another vehicle,” a police statement said. “The driver of the second vehicle, a 32-year-old man, is being investigated for impaired operation as a result of this collision.”