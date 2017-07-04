Halifax should be 'shooting higher' after transit-friendly ranking in liveability survey

A new survey on the livability of Canadian towns and cities puts Halifax in the top-20 as one of the most transit friendly places in the country, but an advocate says we should be shooting higher.

The survey was conducted by MoneySense magazine and takes into account various factors that would contribute to the livability of 417 towns and cities across the country.

While Halifax earned the 137th most liveable spot overall, the city ranked 20th in the transit category.

“It doesn’t surprise me that we’re 20th on the list,” said local transit activist Jeff Blair with the group It’s More Than Buses. "But I don’t think 20th place is really anything to brag about.”

Despite ranking higher than cities like Calgary, Saskatoon and London, Ont., Blair said “we need to take this achievement with a grain of salt.”

“I’d certainly say we have work to do, we certainly have transit that’s accessible to a lot of people but there’s a lot of work we can do in terms of getting a lot more people to a lot more places,” he said.

One thing Blair believes the transit system could improve upon is better serving areas outside of the downtown core, especially those places that are major employment centres like Burnside and Bayers Lake.

Halifax ranked first in Atlantic Canada as the most transit friendly, but the city ranked third overall for liveability on the east coast, behind the New Brunswick regions of Quispamsis and Dieppe.

Halifax’s other notable achievement was a high mark in the category of health accessibility, ranking 16th across the country.

Halifax's rankings in all considered categories out of 417 towns and cities:

Best places to retire: 56

Best places for new Canadians: 84

High wealth and incomes: 280

Robust economy: 170

Home affordability: 197

Transit friendly: 20

Health accessibility: 16

Low crime: 185

Arts and community: 59