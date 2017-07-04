Halifax, come on down! The Price is Right Live coming to city

Anyone who’s ever dreamed of spinning The Big Wheel and hearing their name called out to wild cheers and applause has that chance this October.

The Price is Right Live, an interactive stage show based on the original TV show where contestants compete for cash and prizes by guessing the pricing of merchandise, will be at the Halifax Forum on Oct. 28.

According to the event description, prizes may include appliances, vacations, and even new cars. Participants can play classic games like Plinko, Cliffhangers, the Big Wheel, and maybe make it to the Showcase.

Tickets to watch the show are now on sale, and are available at etixnow.com, phone, (1-888-790-1477), the Halifax Forum box office.

For those who want the chance to play, no ticket purchase is necessary and won’t increase your chance of being randomly selected. To put your name in as a possible contestant, guests must sign up at a registration area at or near the Forum box office at 5 p.m.

Contestants, 19 and older, will be selected in a random draw.

There are about 60 prizes available per show, while the rough estimate of prizing per show is $36,000.

All potential winners will be required to correctly answer a mathematical skill-testing question.