'A slippery slope:' Halifax regional council gives top bureaucrat more spending power

Halifax regional council has given the municipality’s top bureaucrat more power to make purchasing decisions without its explicit approval.

At a special meeting on Tuesday, councillors voted 11-4 in favour of an amended motion to give the municipality’s chief administrative officer (CAO), currently Jacques Dubé, the power to award contracts for road, sidewalk and active transportation projects that come in on budget.

“It means that all the time, the CAO has the approval to approve tenders as soon as they’re ready to go on road projects that we have already seen in the annual capital budget process,” Coun. Waye Mason said during debate.

“If that project comes in over that budget amount that we approved in the annual capital budget process, that would have to come back to council.”

Mason amended the original motion, which would’ve given the CAO power to award any contract, no matter the cost, while council is on its summer or winter break. The motion reversed a vote by council in February against a similar clause.

Coun. Sam Austin, one of four to vote against the motion as amended, argued council was giving up oversight in order to shave two weeks off of a six-month process. Coun. Bill Karsten agreed.

“I look at this as a slippery slope, I really, truly do, in terms of our oversight and accountability,” Karsten said.

Mason and other councillors argued it was a way to stay on top of road maintenance in the municipality.

“I feel like this is the best way to ensure that we’re able to very quickly move to actually paving in our very short construction season," Mason said.