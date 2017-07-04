He's got game: Photo shows Nova Scotia RCMP officer slam-dunking basketball with area youth

Cindy Gill loves the photo and wants to share it with others.

After alerting us, we were happy to oblige.

The photo taken recently in Yarmouth is of RCMP Const. Anton Lorde, showing off his basketball skills to a group of youth in the area.

“I thought to myself, what a nice example of seeing something different in the media. I know that person and I know how much he gives back … it so fits him,” Gill told Metro by phone Tuesday morning.

She said Lorde is from north-end Halifax and is currently working in the Yarmouth area as a RCMP officer. Gill said a friend sent her the photo and she told Lorde she was going to let us at Metro know.

“He volunteers his time a lot and this picture is an example of his passion of striving to connect with youth in his community,” she said in a note to the newspaper.