Police look for stolen Nova Scotia trailer holding BMW sports car

Police in Nova Scotia are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen trailer containing a sports car.

According to a RCMP release, just before to 9 p.m. on Friday a white enclosed utility trailer holding a 2001 BMW M3 sports car was stolen from a parking lot at the Volkswagen dealership on Meadow Drive in Lower Truro.

A dark van was seen leaving the dealership hauling the trailer, turning right onto Robie Street, and driving under the Highway 102 overpass. It is unknown where it went after that point.

The trailer is described as a white, 2015 enclosed utility trailer, 24-feet long with a three foot door on the right side, and New Brunswick license plate TRC 647.

The car is a 2001 BMW M3 sports car, with red and blue decals on the side, and a black spoiler mounted above the trunk.