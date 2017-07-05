‘Unreasonable verdict:’ 10 reasons why William Sandeson wants a new murder trial

Citing 10 grounds for appeal, William Sandeson, convicted last month of the first-degree murder of Taylor Samson, is seeking to have his conviction set aside and to be granted a new trial – this time for second-degree murder.

Metro previously reported that Sandeson was appealing his June 18 conviction on at least four grounds, according to his trial lawyer, Eugene Tan.

On Wednesday, Metro viewed documents at Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax, filed the day after his conviction, that show Sandeson, 24, is appealing the verdict on a total of 10 grounds.

Here are those grounds, quoted as written in Sandeson’s own handwriting in his appeal application filed from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth, with an explanation of each one:

“Error in s 8 Charter application re: phone:” Section 8 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms gives Canadians “the right to be secure against unreasonable search or seizure.” Justice Josh Arnold admitted photos of Sandeson’s text messages taken by police, with his permission, into evidence in his trial. “Error in s 8 Charter application re: exigent circumstances:” Police originally entered and searched Sandeson’s apartment without a warrant using exigent circumstances – Samson’s well-being – as justification. Arnold ruled the search was legal. “Error in finding all statements voluntary:” Sandeson gave three videotaped statements to police, and pieces of each were shown to the jury in his trial after Arnold ruled they were voluntarily given. “Error in 10(a) and 10(b) applications:” Section 10 of the Charter states, “Everyone has the right on arrest or detention (a) to be informed promptly of the reasons therefor; (b) to retain and instruct counsel without delay and to be informed of that right.” Videotaped statements to police show that Sandeson was given time to talk to a lawyer on multiple occasions while he was in custody. “Unreasonable verdict:” This ground for appeal means Sandeson believes the jury came to a verdict that is not supported by the evidence before the court. “Error in ruling on s 7 application:” Section 7 of the Charter states, “Everyone has the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice.” Arnold ruled Sandeson's Section 7 rights were not infirnged upon. “Error in solicitor-client breach ruling:” During a voir dire, or trial within a trial without the jury present, Sandeson’s lawyers argued that their own private investigator had breached solicitor-client privilege by going to police about Justin Blades and Pookiel McCabe, who heard a loud bang and then saw a bloody man slumped over in a chair in Sandeson’s apartment the night he killed Samson. “Error in evaluating trial fairness in mistrial application:” During that same voir dire, Sandeson’s lawyers argued the private investigator’s involvement had jeopardized his right to a fair trial. Arnold ruled against a mistrial, but withheld his detailed written decision. “Error in admitting evidence without proof of continuity:” Sandeson’s lawyers argued that the Crown had failed to establish the continuity of a key piece of evidence – the bullet with Samson’s DNA on it found in Sandeson’s window frame. The argument hinged on an error in data entry by a police officer who processed the bullet, but Arnold ruled against the defence and allowed the bullet to be admitted. “Error in allowing media to post restricted information while jury was sequestered:” After the jury was sequestered to determine its verdict, Metro reported on a detail from Sandeson’s bail hearing, namely that Sandeson had texted a friend saying he wanted to kill his girlfriend, and had a plan to dispose of her body, just weeks before he killed Samson. The blanket publication ban on all pre-trial hearings, including bail hearings, is lifted once the jury is sequestered – meaning media are free to report details like these. Metro and other outlets also reported on the mistrial voir dire mentioned above. That too was only subject to a publication ban until the jury was sequestered.

Based on these grounds, Sandeson is hoping at the end of appeal proceedings that “the conviction be set aside and a new trial ordered on the charge of second-degree murder” – rather than the crime he was charged and convicted of, first-degree murder.