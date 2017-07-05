Dartmouth beach closed to swimming over high bacteria levels
The municipality says Birch Cove Beach will be closed indefinitely.
The municipality says that Birch Cove Beach is closed indefinitely “due to high bacteria levels in the water.”
“Recent test results indicate bacteria levels at this beach exceed Health Canada swimming guidelines,” a Halifax Regional Municipality statement issued on Wednesday said.
The municipality said they will continue testing the water, and when bacteria levels return to normal, they will announce that the beach has been reopened.