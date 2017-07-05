Halifax police say 15-year-old boy robbed by man who threatened to 'knock him out'

Halifax police say a 15-year-old boy was robbed by a man in his 20s who threatened to “knock him out” on Wednesday.

A release from police says they were called to a “street level robbery not in progress” on Bayers Road near the Canadian Tire Gas Bar at 9:40 a.m.

The victim told police a man walked by him and a friend, “and exchanged some words in an attempt to cause an altercation and intimidate the youth.”

The man then “demanded the victim empty his pockets or he was going to knock him out.”

Police say the boy gave the man some money, and the robber left the area.

He’s described as a white man in his early 20s, about six feet tall with blond hair. The victim told police he was wearing a black muscle shirt and dark shorts and his right arm was “covered in tattoos.”