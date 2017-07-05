Sackville woman charged in road rage incident after spitting in man's face, waving knife

A Lower Sackville woman is facing charges in a road rage incident where police said she waved a knife at another driver and spit in his face.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons call in the area of Albro Lake and Victoria roads in Dartmouth where a 27-year-old man said he’d been assaulted by another driver.

The man said that he had beeped at the woman for cutting him off, and when both cars were stopped at the intersection, the woman got out of her vehicle and approached the man’s car.

She then spit in his face, took out a knife and motioned that she was going to slash his tires, police said.

The woman then dropped the knife and drove away in her car. The man was not injured.

Soon after, the car was found by a K9 unit in the 0-100 block of Metropolitan Avenue in Lower Sackville during a traffic stop, and the woman was arrested without incident just after 4:30 p.m.

A 24-year-old woman from Lower Sackville has been charged with assault with a weapon, assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of a prohibited weapon.