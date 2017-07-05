Manitoba Crown to provide legal advice over Halifax police cell death investigation
Corey Rogers, 41, was found unresponsive in a Halifax Regional Police cell at 1:45 a.m. on June 16, 2016 and pronounced dead that morning.
Crown attorneys in Manitoba have been called in to provide legal advice for Nova Scotia’s police watchdog as it continues to investigate the death of a man in police custody in 2016.
A release from the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service (PPS) says Corey Rogers, 41, was found unresponsive in a Halifax Regional Police cell at 1:45 a.m. on June 16, 2016. Paramedics arrived shortly after, but Rogers couldn’t be revived.
Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is called in to investigate serious incidents involving police, including injury or death. The team began its investigation into this file that morning, June 16.
The release says it’s common practice for the Crown to provide legal advice to police services during investigations, but “it became apparent the prosecution service was in conflict” when lawyers began to review material provided by SiRT in this case.
They’ve called in the Manitoba Prosecution Service to provide legal advice for SiRT.
“To avoid any conflict of interest or appearance of conflict, the involvement of another prosecution service is necessary to ensure public confidence in the PPS and in the administration of justice,” Martin Herschorn, director of public prosecutions says in the release.
The release appears to be the first time authorities have disclosed Rogers’ name.
An obituary posted online says he worked as a cook at several restaurants in Halifax, “was an avid reader and enjoyed playing chess.”
Rogers was arrested under the Liquor Control Act outside the IWK Health Centre on University Avenue in Halifax just after 10:30 p.m. on June 15, 2016 after police received an "unwanted male call."
