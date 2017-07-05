Nova Scotia man killed after car leaves road and hits tree
Police say the victim was 35 and he died at the scene.
Police say a man in his 30s is dead after a car in Nova Scotia left the road and struck a tree.
The RCMP say the accident happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Cape Breton community of Boularderie Centre.
A 35-year-old man was driving a 2002 Toyota that left Kempt Road and hit a tree, a release said. He died at the scene.
“Our thoughts are with the victim's family and friends at this difficult time,” a RCMP statement said.