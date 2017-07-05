Police look for motorcyclist wanted for Halifax-area break-in
The man is believed to have broken into the Black Point home on Monday, and was caught on surveillance cameras.
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a motorcyclist they said broke into a Halifax-area home.
According to a Halifax RCMP release, a man drove up to a residence on the St. Margaret's Bay Road in Black Point on a motorcycle around 1:35 p.m. Monday.
Police said the man was seen on surveillance cameras walking around the property before breaking into the home. However, nothing was reported stolen.
The suspect is described as a 30-40 year old man, about 6’0, 210 pounds, and clean shaven.
He was wearing blue jeans, sunglasses, a black leather jacket, a cap cover helmet, and was driving a silver low-rider motorcycle. He was also seen smoking a cigarette.
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to call Halifax RCMP at 902-490-5020, or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.
