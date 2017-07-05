Halifax police asking for public's help locating missing Sackville woman

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who went missing on Wednesday.

The RCMP 51-year-old Elizabeth Smith of Middle Sackville was last seen leaving her residence Wednesday morning, driving a beige, four-door, 2000 Toyota Corolla with the Nova Scotia license plate DZL-086.

Police don’t have a photo of Smith, but describe her as white, five-foot-eight with short brown hair, a scar on the left side of her lip and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing shorts and a shirt.