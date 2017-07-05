News / Halifax

Halifax police asking for public's help locating missing Sackville woman

The RCMP say she went missing Wednesday morning.

Metro file photo

Halifax police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who went missing on Wednesday.

The RCMP 51-year-old Elizabeth Smith of Middle Sackville was last seen leaving her residence Wednesday morning, driving a beige, four-door, 2000 Toyota Corolla with the Nova Scotia license plate DZL-086.

Police don’t have a photo of Smith, but describe her as white, five-foot-eight with short brown hair, a scar on the left side of her lip and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing shorts and a shirt.

Anyone with information on Smith’s whereabouts is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular