Growing communities: Urban gardening boom brings Halifax neighbourhoods together

Community gardens across the Halifax region are growing more than just produce – they’re helping to grow the communities they are in.

Over the past five years, the number of community gardens popping up across HRM has grown significantly. Jen Organ, community food coordinator for The Our Food Project at the Ecology Action Centre, said there are now around 50 community gardens in the urban core of Halifax and Dartmouth.

It’s not just a love of fresh produce that has allowed this trend to grow: Organ said community gardens address a number of social issues that have made them invaluable to their communities.

“We work a lot with low-income communities, and the community gardens are a way for people to have a bit more control over the food that they’re able to get,” she said.

Organ said gardens are also a way to combat issues of social isolation, allowing neighbors to meet when they otherwise may not have -- those growing relationships then strengthening communities.

“Food can convene a lot of different people from a lot of different backgrounds together and it’s a common language across different groups,” Organ said.

They are also a great way to welcome newcomers— especially those with farming backgrounds.

“They offer people a little bit of space to help them connect with this new place but also connect with their past as well and where they’re coming from,” she said.

“We can really build positive communities and food plays a really positive role in that.”

New market stand brings fresh produce to ferry travellers

Harvested in the morning and sold at a market stand in the evening - produce doesn’t get much fresher than what will now be available to Woodside Ferry passengers.

Thanks to gardeners at the Back to Our Roots Urban Farm in Dartmouth, every Thursday from 3:30 to 5 p.m. anyone passing through the Woodside terminal will be able to pick up produce grown with love and care.

Hillary Lindsay, coordinator for the farm, said they have been in operation for three seasons now with a market stand at their location on the grounds of the Nova Scotia Hospital but they’re thrilled to have a stand at a more accessible location.

“It’s a way for people to get extremely healthy, local, fresh produce harvested that morning on their way home from work,” she said.

The garden is grown by volunteers but also patients at the hospital, which specializes in mental health and addictions treatment.

The garden, and programs available through it, give patients an opportunity to enjoy being outside, and contribute to something very positive.

“When you’re buying produce especially close to home, or growing it yourself, not only do you have a really clear idea as to where your food is coming from and what is being added to the soil etc., but you’re also reconnecting with the earth,” Lindsay said.



“I think it’s important for people to reconnect with these things, it also brings a lot of joy and pleasure and it’s super satisfying to grow your own food.”

