Young Halifax woman spit on fellow driver, threatened him with a knife: police

HALIFAX — A young Halifax-area woman is facing charges after she allegedly spat in the face of another driver and wielded a knife during a road-rage altercation.

Halifax Regional Police say officers were called to Albro Lake and Victoria roads in Dartmouth on Tuesday around 4 p.m. after reports a 27-year-old man was assaulted by a 24-year-old woman.

Police say the man told officers he had honked at the woman for cutting him off, and when both cars were stopped at the intersection, she approached his car and spat in his face.

Investigators say the woman also allegedly took out a knife and motioned that she was going to slash his tires before she dropped the knife and fled the area in her vehicle.

Police say the car was located by a K9 unit a short time later and a woman was arrested.