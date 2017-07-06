Cats, camping and Lebanese Fest: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend

3rd Annual Cat Fest: The third annual feline-friendly, Cat Fest is on this weekend at the Museum of Natural History. On Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the museum will be home to all things cats. Fundy Fanciers will be holding a cat show, Lily Pad Cat Lounge will open a pop-up cat café, and local shelters will be on hand with adoptable cats. There will also be a variety of cat-themed vendors and activities taking place throughout the weekend.

Propeller 20th Anniversary Party: To say thank you to Propeller's faithful drinkers, the brewery will be hosting a Gottingen Street block party all day Saturday. A free line-up of local musicians will get the party started at The Local from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., move to Seven Bays from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m., and finish with a $20 show at The Marquee starting at 10 p.m. with Skratch Bastid and Zora the Sultan. Beer specials will be served throughout the day, and all proceeds will go to the North End Community Health Centre.

Lebanese Festival: Celebrate the Lebanese culture with food, music and dancing at the Olympic Community Centre this weekend during the 16th Annual Lebanese Festival. The festival starts Thursday and runs through the weekend until Sunday. Activities take place from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and include everything from The Voice- style singing competition, a Lebanese spin on Zumba, and Lebanese cooking lessons. There will also be a kid zone with activities, the screening of a documentary discussing Lebanese history, and much more. For a full schedule of events head to their Facebook page.

Learn to Camp: Do you really want to try camping this summer but you don’t know how to set up a tent, or build a fire and cook on it? Come to the Halifax Public Gardens on Sunday and Parks Canada will teach you how to have a successful camping trip with Parks Canada’s Learn to Camp Program. From 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., staff will be on hand with all the necessary equipment to teach you and your family how to make the most of all the provincial and national parks we are surrounded by.