Brush fire in Halifax closes down section of busy road
Halifax Transit says there will be a delay of up to 45 minutes for those taking Route 80.
Halifax fire is on scene of a brush fire outside the city.
Halifax Regional Police say the brush fire is in the area of Larry Uteck Boulevard between Southgate and Starboard drives.
“Larry Uteck Blvd temporarily closed between Southgate and Bedros Lane as firefighters battle a minor fire across from Jacob Lane,” a post to Twitter from Halifax Fire said at 3:45 p.m. Thursday.
Halifax Transit said on Twitter it’s causing a delay for buses of between 15 and 45 minutes for Route 80.
