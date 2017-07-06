News / Halifax

Halifax police concerned over missing Hammonds Plains man

The RCMP are asking anyone with information on 41-year-old Jeffrey Frederick Russell to contact them.

Jeffrey Frederick Russell, 41.

Halifax police say there is concern for a man gone missing from Hammonds Plains.

The RCMP say 41-year-old Jeffrey Frederick Russell last had contact with his family at 11 a.m. Thursday.

“Police are concerned about Russell and ask anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020,” a statement issued Thursday afternoon said.

Russell is described as a white, five-foot-nine with a stocky build, sandy blonde hair, green eyes and a short beard.

Police say he drives a grey 2010 Hyundai Elantra touring edition with the Nova Scotia license EVY 105.

Police say anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers.

