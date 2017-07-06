Music at work: Halifax university professor researches Canadian work through song

Everyone Lynn Shaw meets has a song for her.

The Dalhousie University researcher and Assistant Dean in the Faculty of Health has been looking into the history of work in Canada, and what it can mean for young people finding employment in the future – through 183 songs from The Rankin Family, Stompin’ Tom Connors, Gordon Lightfoot, the labour movement and more.

The research itself was long and tricky, Shaw said, since there’s no easy index of Canadian music to flip through and simply select a “work” category. However, she said lots of personal recommendations came in over the past couple of years whenever she’d tell friends and family she was looking into the “enduring messages” from songs about work in Canada for her Canadian Society of Occupational Science (CSOS) lectureship.

“Everywhere I went people were always giving me a song or sending me an email saying what about this?” Shaw said in an interview Thursday.

“I even had people give me their primary school books from … years ago because there are songs in there about working.”

Shaw said she was inspired to research work in Canada through a musical lens because she’s always been fascinated by how art echoes public perceptions throughout history, and saw just how much the trajectory of school and employment has shifted in recent years with her own children and grandchildren taking non-traditional paths and struggling at times.

Although Shaw said there had been lots of study around what people do, or are expected to do, she wanted to focus on how our musical history set us up to look at work in the future.

“The whole point of this was to … change the discourse around the constant underemployment or unemployment of young people,” Shaw said.

“If we start to think about it in a more positive way, this is moving forward, perhaps we could start to build new, innovative ways to think about how to help people transition into work.”

Some of the music used in Shaw’s research

Gordon Lightfoot: Canadian Railroad Trilogy

Stompin’ Tom Connors: Bud the Spud

The Rankin Family: Fisherman’s Son

Johnny Reid: Hands of a Working Man

BTO: Blue Collar