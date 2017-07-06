'He was a sweetheart:' Mother of man who died in Halifax police custody speaks out

Jeannette Rogers doesn’t want any mother to have to go through what she’s been through.

Rogers’ 41-year-old son Corey died in police custody in the early morning hours of June 16, 2016 after being arrested outside the IWK hospital in Halifax. His name was released for the first time this week.

“He was a sweetheart,” Rogers said in an interview on Thursday.

“But he was an alcoholic, and that got him into trouble quite often.”

Rogers said her son, an avid reader and a cook, had trouble working steadily, and he was in and out of jail.

“Alcoholism is an illness. It’s not a crime, and it should not involve the death penalty. It’s ludicrous,” she said.

“Changes need to be made or some other mother is going to be going through the same thing.”

Rogers said she dropped her son off at the IWK the night of June 14, 2016 after the birth of his fourth child, and he spent the night there with his newborn daughter. The next night, he went downtown and got drunk, she said, and he ended up back at the IWK, where he was arrested just after 10:30 p.m.

That night, Rogers said he was put in a police cell with a spit hood over his head, and he died by asphyxiation.

Halifax Regional Police are supposed to check on prisoners in cells every 15 minutes, and wake them up if they’re drunk.

“I can understand nobody wants to rouse a drunk every 15 minutes, but it’s their job, and if they don’t want to do their job, then let them work somewhere else,” Rogers said.

“Police officers are trained to assess intoxicated people but they obviously didn’t do a good job in Corey’s case.”

Rogers said no one tried to resuscitate her son – contrary to news releases from SiRT and the province’s Public Prosecution Service.

“They knew he had been dead for a while, is my feeling,” she said.

Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. Dianne Penfound said police aren’t commenting on the case.

Charges are anticipated against five Halifax Regional Police officers, Rogers said – three who arrested her son and two who booked him. But she understands that won’t happen until at least this fall.

Rogers said she’s satisfied with the way SiRT has handled the case, but delays, most recently due to the Crown in Nova Scotia handing the case to the Crown in Manitoba, are frustrating.

“It’s almost impossible to grieve because it’s right in my face all the time,” she said.