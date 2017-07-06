Nova Scotia approves tire-burning pilot project at cement plant

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia is giving the green light for a cement plant to burn tires for a year as a replacement fuel for coal.

The province's environment minister made the announcement today shortly after a cabinet meeting ended.

Iain Rankin says Lafarge Canada Inc. can burn the used tires in one of its kilns in Brookfield in a one-year pilot project.

He says the results will be assessed after a year to see if the carbon emissions levels from the plant were reduced as a result.

The approval allows tires to be a maximum of 15 per cent of the total fuel, or about 20 tonnes of tires, each day.